A correction may be in store for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) shares?

In the latest session, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) closed at $49.10 up 0.64% from its previous closing price of $48.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1436751 shares were traded. CIEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.62.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ciena Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $56 to $46.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Rothenstein David M sold 3,500 shares for $49.82 per share. The transaction valued at 174,370 led to the insider holds 249,668 shares of the business.

McFeely Scott sold 2,500 shares of CIEN for $124,640 on Mar 15. The SVP, Networking Platforms now owns 104,091 shares after completing the transaction at $49.86 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, PETRIK ANDREW C, who serves as the VP, CONTROLLER of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $49.82 each. As a result, the insider received 49,820 and left with 30,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $61.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CIEN has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 1.69M over the past ten days. A total of 149.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.89M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.84M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.58, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.99 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $958.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $979.9M to a low estimate of $939.8M. As of the current estimate, Ciena Corporation’s year-ago sales were $844.44M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $13.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.76B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.