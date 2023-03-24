A correction may be in store for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) shares?

In the latest session, Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE: J) closed at $111.68 down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $112.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563436 shares were traded. J stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $136 to $150.

On April 27, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $173.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 27, 2022, with a $173 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. sold 6,666 shares for $116.77 per share. The transaction valued at 778,389 led to the insider holds 614,622 shares of the business.

Thompson Christopher M.T. sold 3,500 shares of J for $418,740 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 34,682 shares after completing the transaction at $119.64 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, EBERHART RALPH E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,428 shares for $119.73 each. As a result, the insider received 170,969 and left with 26,754 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Jacobs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, J has reached a high of $150.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, J has traded an average of 661.25K shares per day and 813.84k over the past ten days. A total of 126.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.08M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for J as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for J is 1.04, from 0.82 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.76. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for J, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.7 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.24. EPS for the following year is $8.39, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.46 and $8.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.87B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.09B to a low estimate of $3.48B. As of the current estimate, Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.83B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.9B, an increase of 1.80% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.42B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for J’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.92B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.49B and the low estimate is $13.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.