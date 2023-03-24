A correction may be in store for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares?

In the latest session, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) closed at $8.87 down -1.77% from its previous closing price of $9.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2372087 shares were traded. SHO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.84.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Compass Point on March 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $9 from $12 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $10.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on December 05, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Springer Robert C sold 1 shares for $12.35 per share. The transaction valued at 12 led to the insider holds 540,523 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHO has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SHO has traded an average of 2.14M shares per day and 2.9M over the past ten days. A total of 212.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.71M. Shares short for SHO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.89M with a Short Ratio of 13.09M, compared to 11.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.75%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SHO is 0.20, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $227.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $239M to a low estimate of $200.71M. As of the current estimate, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $173.89M, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $224.38M, an increase of 30.20% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $237.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.93M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $906.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $868.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $895.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $509.15M, up 75.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $956.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $868.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.