A correction may be in store for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) shares?

As of close of business last night, Symbotic Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.33, down -2.02% from its previous closing price of $22.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687844 shares were traded. SYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.55.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On July 25, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

On July 20, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $24.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on July 20, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Dunn Michael David sold 3,520 shares for $16.51 per share. The transaction valued at 58,109 led to the insider holds 136,470 shares of the business.

Dunn Michael David sold 700 shares of SYM for $11,586 on Mar 01. The insider now owns 139,990 shares after completing the transaction at $16.55 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Dunn Michael David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,486 shares for $16.73 each. As a result, the insider received 175,441 and left with 140,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Symbotic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 720.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 113.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2233.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYM has reached a high of $28.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYM traded 433.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 918.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 495.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.40M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SYM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 355.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 450.51k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.32 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $924.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $976.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.91M, up 287.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.