A glimpse at AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s stock clocked out at $21.73, up 3.28% from its previous closing price of $21.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3394469 shares were traded. AU stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22.20 to $24.20.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AngloGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AU has reached a high of $25.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AU traded 3.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 419.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.69M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6M with a Short Ratio of 7.24M, compared to 6.42M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, AU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.46. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.18. The current Payout Ratio is 4.10% for AU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.68B and the low estimate is $4.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.