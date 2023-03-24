A glimpse at Fortis Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) closed at $39.72 down -1.63% from its previous closing price of $40.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571860 shares were traded. FTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fortis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTS has reached a high of $51.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTS has traded an average of 562.51K shares per day and 712.52k over the past ten days. A total of 481.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 477.41M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.64% stake in the company. Shares short for FTS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.05M with a Short Ratio of 6.05M, compared to 8.09M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FTS is 2.26, from 1.94 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.65. The current Payout Ratio is 78.10% for FTS, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 13, 2005 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $2.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.04B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, Fortis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.94B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.3B, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.09B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.53B and the low estimate is $7.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.