A glimpse at Portland General Electric Company’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) closed at $45.40 down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $46.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799715 shares were traded. POR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Portland General Electric Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $52 from $47 previously.

On October 27, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $46.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Sims Brett Michael sold 2,050 shares for $47.00 per share. The transaction valued at 96,350 led to the insider holds 10,978 shares of the business.

Kochavatr John Teeruk sold 2,000 shares of POR for $107,430 on Aug 10. The Vice President, CIO now owns 14,112 shares after completing the transaction at $53.72 per share. On May 26, another insider, Farrell Dawn L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $48.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 194,072 and bolstered with 9,223 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Portland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, POR has reached a high of $57.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, POR has traded an average of 793.92K shares per day and 950.33k over the past ten days. A total of 89.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.83M. Shares short for POR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.54M with a Short Ratio of 9.80M, compared to 8.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.56% and a Short% of Float of 10.75%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for POR is 1.81, from 1.61 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $2.74, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $592.73M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $693.5M to a low estimate of $429.82M. As of the current estimate, Portland General Electric Company’s year-ago sales were $608M, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $634.29M, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $681M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $560.29M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for POR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $2.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.