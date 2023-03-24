A glimpse at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) closed at $65.88 down -2.63% from its previous closing price of $67.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1377307 shares were traded. WH stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $88 from $80 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $87.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when CHECCHIO LISA sold 6,000 shares for $76.90 per share. The transaction valued at 461,407 led to the insider holds 13,692 shares of the business.

ALLEN MICHELE sold 14,940 shares of WH for $1,065,820 on Dec 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $71.34 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Cash Paul F, who serves as the General Counsel & Corp. Secy. of the company, sold 8,137 shares for $74.38 each. As a result, the insider received 605,260 and left with 5,034 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wyndham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WH has reached a high of $93.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.51.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WH has traded an average of 750.12K shares per day and 1.13M over the past ten days. A total of 87.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.54M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.91M, compared to 3.66M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 4.38%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WH is 1.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.21 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $323.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $332M to a low estimate of $317M. As of the current estimate, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $392M, an estimated decrease of -17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $329.47M, a decrease of -11.20% over than the figure of -$17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $339M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $315M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56B, down -5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.