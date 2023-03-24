A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

The price of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) closed at $32.36 in the last session, up 1.16% from day before closing price of $31.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1012120 shares were traded. SMTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $52 from $34 previously.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Silberstein Asaf sold 1,971 shares for $62.60 per share. The transaction valued at 123,385 led to the insider holds 59,000 shares of the business.

WILSON JOHN MICHAEL sold 9,000 shares of SMTC for $560,521 on Apr 07. The EVP now owns 16,385 shares after completing the transaction at $62.28 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Rodensky Michael W, who serves as the SVP of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $68.79 each. As a result, the insider received 275,168 and left with 10,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Semtech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTC has reached a high of $73.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMTC traded on average about 942.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMTC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.94M, compared to 5.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.03% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $150.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $153M to a low estimate of $150M. As of the current estimate, Semtech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $190.55M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.67M, a decrease of -26.00% less than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $742.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $739M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $739.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.86M, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $657.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $677.29M and the low estimate is $647.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.