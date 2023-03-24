A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

The price of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) closed at $5.81 in the last session, up 1.57% from day before closing price of $5.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10395925 shares were traded. AUY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yamana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUY has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUY traded on average about 12.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 17.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 961.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 957.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AUY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 8.56M, compared to 11.19M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AUY is 0.12, which was 0.09 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43. The current Payout Ratio is 44.40% for AUY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 20, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:27 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $462.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $464.3M to a low estimate of $460.95M. As of the current estimate, Yamana Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $503.8M, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.