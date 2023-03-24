Adobe Inc. (ADBE) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) was $369.00 for the day, up 2.02% from the previous closing price of $361.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3136513 shares were traded. ADBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $375.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $365.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ADBE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $350.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $354.MoffettNathanson initiated its Hold rating on September 22, 2022, with a $354 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when WARNOCK JOHN E sold 1,500 shares for $357.91 per share. The transaction valued at 536,865 led to the insider holds 378,965 shares of the business.

Garfield Mark S. sold 132 shares of ADBE for $46,831 on Mar 17. The SVP & CAO now owns 3,610 shares after completing the transaction at $354.78 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Lewnes Ann, who serves as the EVP, CMO, Corp Strategy & Dev of the company, sold 2,599 shares for $400.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,039,600 and left with 26,977 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Adobe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADBE has reached a high of $473.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $274.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 354.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 353.17.

Shares Statistics:

ADBE traded an average of 2.98M shares per day over the past three months and 4.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 467.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 457.38M. Insiders hold about 0.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ADBE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.02M with a Short Ratio of 5.49M, compared to 4.2M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.82 and a low estimate of $3.64, while EPS last year was $3.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.76, with high estimates of $3.82 and low estimates of $3.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.5 and $15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.31. EPS for the following year is $17.51, with 31 analysts recommending between $18.82 and $16.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7B to a low estimate of $4.59B. As of the current estimate, Adobe Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.26B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.76B, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.71B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.61B, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.71B and the low estimate is $20.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.