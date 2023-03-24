An average trading volume for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $61.53 in the prior trading day, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) closed at $58.50, down -4.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1427849 shares were traded. NEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $86 to $89.

On June 10, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $79.CIBC initiated its Neutral rating on June 10, 2022, with a $79 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEP has reached a high of $86.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 677.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 86.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.00M. Insiders hold about 1.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 5.31M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NEP’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.42, compared to 3.25 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.63.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.26 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $344.42M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $453.52M to a low estimate of $282.23M. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $281M, an estimated increase of 22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $415.39M, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $528.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.75M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 29.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.