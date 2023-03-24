An average trading volume for Workday Inc. (WDAY) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) closed at $188.04 in the last session, up 2.03% from day before closing price of $184.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1542821 shares were traded. WDAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $190.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.84.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WDAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Societe Generale on March 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $205 from $212 previously.

On February 28, 2023, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $240 to $250.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 28, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $210.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when STILL GEORGE J JR sold 5,000 shares for $183.34 per share. The transaction valued at 916,677 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Chakraborty Sayan sold 412 shares of WDAY for $78,377 on Mar 07. The Co-President now owns 94,601 shares after completing the transaction at $190.24 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Chakraborty Sayan, who serves as the Co-President of the company, sold 328 shares for $191.44 each. As a result, the insider received 62,791 and left with 95,013 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WDAY has reached a high of $248.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $128.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 182.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 162.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WDAY traded on average about 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 257.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.33M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WDAY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 3.98M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 33 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.54 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.57. EPS for the following year is $4.7, with 37 analysts recommending between $5.53 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 31 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Workday Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 18.20% less than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WDAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.14B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.54B and the low estimate is $7.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.