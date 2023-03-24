An investigation into Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s technical aspects

The price of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) closed at $51.13 in the last session, up 1.73% from day before closing price of $50.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3238302 shares were traded. AEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.41.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 461.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agnico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has reached a high of $67.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEM traded on average about 3.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 456.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 454.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.3M with a Short Ratio of 24.58M, compared to 12.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AEM is 1.60, which was 1.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.42B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $949.1M, an estimated increase of 49.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B, an increase of 23.60% less than the figure of $49.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 52.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.62B and the low estimate is $5.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.