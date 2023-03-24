An investigation into Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s technical aspects

The price of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) closed at $1.07 in the last session, up 3.88% from day before closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 773207 shares were traded. ARQQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARQQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on July 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On April 26, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arqit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQQ has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8857, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9077.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARQQ traded on average about 2.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.90M. Insiders hold about 60.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 926.46k with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 938.65k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.53 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $78.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.05M and the low estimate is $72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 235.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.