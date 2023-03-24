An investigation into Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $113.87 in the prior trading day, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) closed at $112.64, down -1.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1114738 shares were traded. CNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.25.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CNI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 326.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 12, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $128 to $135.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on August 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $129.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNI has reached a high of $137.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 675.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 664.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CNI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 5.13M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CNI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.34, compared to 2.29 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 53.80% for CNI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 23 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.41 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.08 and $5.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.84. EPS for the following year is $6.41, with 27 analysts recommending between $6.8 and $4.83.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $3.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.28B to a low estimate of $2.92B. As of the current estimate, Canadian National Railway Company’s year-ago sales were $2.78B, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.3B, an increase of 1.10% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.19B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.72B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.12B and the low estimate is $13.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.