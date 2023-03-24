An overall feel about Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.89, down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $4.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3104228 shares were traded. HBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8150.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HBM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hudbay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HBM has reached a high of $8.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2822, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6985.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HBM traded 2.75M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 261.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 261.63M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HBM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.87M with a Short Ratio of 9.51M, compared to 2.94M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.02, HBM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.32.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.69, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $417.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $488.82M to a low estimate of $378M. As of the current estimate, Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $425.17M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $422.75M, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $433.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.