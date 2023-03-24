An overall feel about Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Levi Strauss & Co.’s stock clocked out at $16.21, down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $16.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 920268 shares were traded. LEVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.99.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LEVI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $19 previously.

On January 18, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $17.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 11, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Stirling Lisa sold 5,017 shares for $18.04 per share. The transaction valued at 90,507 led to the insider holds 28,485 shares of the business.

JAFFE SETH sold 11,442 shares of LEVI for $177,008 on Dec 30. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 147,888 shares after completing the transaction at $15.47 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, JAFFE SETH, who serves as the EVP & General Counsel of the company, sold 11,862 shares for $16.17 each. As a result, the insider received 191,809 and left with 148,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Levi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEVI has reached a high of $21.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LEVI traded 2.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 395.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.42M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LEVI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.55M with a Short Ratio of 8.84M, compared to 7.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 8.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, LEVI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.66B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, Levi Strauss & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.59B, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.36B, a decrease of -7.80% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.34B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.17B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.84B and the low estimate is $6.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.