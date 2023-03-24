An overall feel about Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Liberty Global plc’s stock clocked out at $18.63, up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $18.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1126062 shares were traded. LBTYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.51.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LBTYA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when HALL BRYAN H sold 5,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 103,802 led to the insider holds 133,135 shares of the business.

Waldron Jason sold 7,193 shares of LBTYA for $146,763 on Nov 23. The SVP & CAO now owns 35,683 shares after completing the transaction at $20.40 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Waldron Jason, who serves as the SVP & CAO of the company, sold 10,803 shares for $20.25 each. As a result, the insider received 218,732 and left with 92,419 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYA has reached a high of $26.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LBTYA traded 1.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 459.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.33M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.50M, compared to 5.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.64 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Global plc’s year-ago sales were $1.92B, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.31B, down -31.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.52B and the low estimate is $6.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.