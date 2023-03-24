An overall feel about Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) closed at $56.00 down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $57.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 876325 shares were traded. WGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Winnebago Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, MKM Partners reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $61.

MKM Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $67.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Winnebago’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WGO has reached a high of $70.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WGO has traded an average of 495.96K shares per day and 756.66k over the past ten days. A total of 30.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.91M. Shares short for WGO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.53M, compared to 5.8M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.38% and a Short% of Float of 24.49%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WGO is 1.08, from 0.46 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 6.50% for WGO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.84 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $3.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.06, with high estimates of $2.83 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.49. EPS for the following year is $7.76, with 10 analysts recommending between $8.6 and $6.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $850.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $926.8M to a low estimate of $801.84M. As of the current estimate, Winnebago Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated decrease of -27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, a decrease of -27.70% less than the figure of -$27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $845.39M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.96B, down -22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.2B and the low estimate is $3.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.