Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT): Selected Notes

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) closed the day trading at $23.11 down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $23.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693520 shares were traded. EPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.94.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EPRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 191.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 24, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Patten Mark E bought 1,000 shares for $20.76 per share. The transaction valued at 20,760 led to the insider holds 84,453 shares of the business.

Mavoides Peter M. bought 20,000 shares of EPRT for $413,600 on Jun 13. The President and CEO now owns 459,170 shares after completing the transaction at $20.68 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Essential’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPRT has reached a high of $26.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EPRT traded about 971.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EPRT traded about 1.13M shares per day. A total of 142.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.86% stake in the company. Shares short for EPRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 8.81M, compared to 3.61M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Dividends & Splits

EPRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.10, up from 0.70 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $74.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.47M to a low estimate of $70.96M. As of the current estimate, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.02M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.02M, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.19M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $288.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $268.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $230.23M, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $349.08M and the low estimate is $311.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.