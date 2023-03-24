Analysis of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE:FBIN): Selected Notes

The closing price of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) was $56.99 for the day, down -0.05% from the previous closing price of $57.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1504284 shares were traded. FBIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FBIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 02, 2023, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $65.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 30, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $60.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortune’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBIN has reached a high of $69.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.72.

Shares Statistics:

FBIN traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 1.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 2.86M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.43.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.32 and $5.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.12. EPS for the following year is $3.91, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.71 and $3.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.97B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -45.90% less than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $996.5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.66B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.75B and the low estimate is $4.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -42.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.