Analysis of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA): Selected Notes

The closing price of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) was $15.66 for the day, down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $15.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2063249 shares were traded. TGNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TGNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TEGNA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGNA has reached a high of $22.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.21.

Shares Statistics:

TGNA traded an average of 2.23M shares per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.58M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TGNA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.97M with a Short Ratio of 5.02M, compared to 4.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 4.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, TGNA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.38. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00. The current Payout Ratio is 13.50% for TGNA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 15625:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $2.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $983M to a low estimate of $951M. As of the current estimate, TEGNA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $774.65M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $3.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.