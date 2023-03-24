APTV (Aptiv PLC) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) closed at $107.70 down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $107.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1770506 shares were traded. APTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.46.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aptiv PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $151 to $120.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $115.23 per share. The transaction valued at 768,016 led to the insider holds 525,912 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $776,766 on Mar 08. The Chairman and CEO now owns 532,577 shares after completing the transaction at $116.54 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Presley William T., who serves as the SVP & COO & President, S&PS of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $120.00 each. As a result, the insider received 840,000 and left with 62,833 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $129.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APTV has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 2.09M over the past ten days. A total of 270.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.91M, compared to 4.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for APTV, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1193:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.19 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.43. EPS for the following year is $6.19, with 25 analysts recommending between $7.46 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.55B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.71B to a low estimate of $4.38B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $4.18B, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.76B, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.53B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.49B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.18B and the low estimate is $20.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.