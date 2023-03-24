Are analysts optimistic about QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock?

The closing price of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) was $124.15 for the day, up 1.79% from the previous closing price of $121.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7348350 shares were traded. QCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QCOM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Positive and sets its target price to $140 from $130 previously.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $150.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Henderson Jeffrey William sold 2,500 shares for $124.19 per share. The transaction valued at 310,468 led to the insider holds 2,105 shares of the business.

Henderson Jeffrey William sold 2,500 shares of QCOM for $310,132 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 4,605 shares after completing the transaction at $124.05 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, THOMPSON JAMES H, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 9,999 shares for $131.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,317,870 and left with 269,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QUALCOMM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $161.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.57.

Shares Statistics:

QCOM traded an average of 7.75M shares per day over the past three months and 8.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.16M with a Short Ratio of 8.76M, compared to 13.35M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.60, QCOM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 27.90% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.2 and a low estimate of $2.09, while EPS last year was $3.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.51 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.37 and $8.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.36. EPS for the following year is $11.42, with 24 analysts recommending between $13.13 and $10.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.13B to a low estimate of $9.05B. As of the current estimate, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $11.16B, an estimated decrease of -18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.17B, a decrease of -16.10% over than the figure of -$18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.83B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.17B, down -14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.26B and the low estimate is $37.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.