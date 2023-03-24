Are DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) closed at $75.24 down -1.97% from its previous closing price of $76.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 507620 shares were traded. DVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.64.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DaVita Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on November 01, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $72 from $97 previously.

On October 31, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $117 to $74.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when BERG CHARLES sold 1,431 shares for $75.13 per share. The transaction valued at 107,513 led to the insider holds 15,733 shares of the business.

BERG CHARLES sold 735 shares of DVA for $60,108 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 17,164 shares after completing the transaction at $81.78 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, NEHRA JOHN M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $71.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 355,675 and bolstered with 15,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DaVita’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DVA has reached a high of $124.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DVA has traded an average of 673.70K shares per day and 821.43k over the past ten days. A total of 90.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DVA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.93M, compared to 2.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.5 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.24. EPS for the following year is $6.73, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.21 and $6.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.93B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.95B to a low estimate of $2.9B. As of the current estimate, DaVita Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.94B, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.83B, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.82B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.62B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.8B and the low estimate is $11.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.