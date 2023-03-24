Are Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) closed at $135.67 down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $137.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1622133 shares were traded. HLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.28.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $168 from $151 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $153 to $134.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $150 to $148.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Silcock Christopher W sold 90 shares for $138.05 per share. The transaction valued at 12,425 led to the insider holds 64,434 shares of the business.

Campbell Kristin Ann sold 32,863 shares of HLT for $4,959,947 on Feb 10. The insider now owns 221,037 shares after completing the transaction at $150.93 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Duffy Michael W, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,555 shares for $143.08 each. As a result, the insider received 794,812 and left with 24,042 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLT has reached a high of $167.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.83.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HLT has traded an average of 1.61M shares per day and 2.02M over the past ten days. A total of 269.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 265.64M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HLT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 4.17M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HLT is 0.60, from 0.15 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1000:2052 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.6. EPS for the following year is $6.53, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.61 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.24B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.38B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.55B, an increase of 13.90% less than the figure of $29.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.45B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.77B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.04B and the low estimate is $9.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.