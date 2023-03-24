Are Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) closed at $5.18 down -6.83% from its previous closing price of $5.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 776755 shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nine Energy Service Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Crombie David sold 107,284 shares for $6.91 per share. The transaction valued at 741,332 led to the insider holds 281,712 shares of the business.

MOORE THEODORE R. sold 27,460 shares of NINE for $192,495 on Mar 10. The insider now owns 150,676 shares after completing the transaction at $7.01 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Luz S. Brett, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 8,253 shares for $7.12 each. As a result, the insider received 58,761 and left with 70,995 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $17.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NINE has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 1.16M over the past ten days. A total of 31.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.49M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 2.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.07% and a Short% of Float of 13.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $1.34, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $166.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $166.3M to a low estimate of $166.3M. As of the current estimate, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.09M, an estimated increase of 58.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $593.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $593M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $593.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.42M, up 69.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $698.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710.1M and the low estimate is $687.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.