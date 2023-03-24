Are The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, The Wendy’s Company’s stock clocked out at $20.77, down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $20.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2533958 shares were traded. WEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.57.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Esposito Liliana sold 64,701 shares for $21.26 per share. The transaction valued at 1,375,543 led to the insider holds 74,865 shares of the business.

Peltz Matthew H. sold 3,627,569 shares of WEN for $79,987,896 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 21,705,770 shares after completing the transaction at $22.05 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, MAY PETER W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,627,569 shares for $22.05 each. As a result, the insider received 79,987,896 and left with 21,705,770 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has reached a high of $23.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WEN traded 2.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.79M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.51M with a Short Ratio of 6.04M, compared to 5.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.29, WEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 60.20% for WEN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 1986 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1, with 28 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $533.79M. It ranges from a high estimate of $537M to a low estimate of $519.3M. As of the current estimate, The Wendy’s Company’s year-ago sales were $473.2M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $512.5M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $523.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $1.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.