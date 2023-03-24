Are The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, The Western Union Company’s stock clocked out at $10.83, up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $10.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8719615 shares were traded. WU stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.73. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on July 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when JOERRES JEFFREY A bought 7,745 shares for $12.84 per share. The transaction valued at 99,463 led to the insider holds 167,337 shares of the business.

Cebollero David sold 587 shares of WU for $10,214 on May 05. The Interim Chief Legal Officer now owns 14,221 shares after completing the transaction at $17.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $19.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WU traded 8.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 382.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 370.55M. Shares short for WU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 36.18M with a Short Ratio of 37.56M, compared to 35.17M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, WU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $996.99M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $968M. As of the current estimate, The Western Union Company’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -8.70% over than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.02B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.48B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.