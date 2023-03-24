Azenta Inc. (AZTA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) was $41.60 for the day, up 0.78% from the previous closing price of $41.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064342 shares were traded. AZTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AZTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $60 from $65 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares for $58.15 per share. The transaction valued at 501,544 led to the insider holds 29,467 shares of the business.

Robertson Lindon G bought 4,350 shares of AZTA for $250,647 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,571 shares after completing the transaction at $57.62 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Crowley Kimberly, who serves as the SVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 132 shares for $78.02 each. As a result, the insider received 10,299 and left with 5,133 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has reached a high of $89.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.59.

Shares Statistics:

AZTA traded an average of 1.07M shares per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.05M. Shares short for AZTA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 7.48M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.43% and a Short% of Float of 10.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, AZTA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.83.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.75, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $171.44M to a low estimate of $158.2M. As of the current estimate, Azenta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.54M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.75M, an increase of 30.10% over than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $177M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $702M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $684.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $695.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $554.5M, up 25.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $785.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $857M and the low estimate is $757.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.