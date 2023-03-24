BSBR (Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $4.93 in the prior trading day, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) closed at $4.82, down -2.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2117529 shares were traded. BSBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7600.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSBR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR has reached a high of $7.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4630, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5576.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.42B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.27B. Insiders hold about 13.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BSBR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 9.42M, compared to 4.41M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BSBR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.54, compared to 0.51 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.34.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.61. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $3.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.34B to a low estimate of $3.2B. As of the current estimate, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.56B, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.47B, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of -$8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.42B.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.28B and the low estimate is $15.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.