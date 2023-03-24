Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) closed the day trading at $74.79 down -1.49% from the previous closing price of $75.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2400141 shares were traded. CP stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 218.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $80 to $98.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $87.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CP has reached a high of $84.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.49.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CP traded about 1.96M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CP traded about 3.02M shares per day. A total of 930.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.94M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.69M with a Short Ratio of 14.34M, compared to 14.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

CP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 3.68 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for CP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 13, 2021 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.38 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $1.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.12B, an increase of 31.50% over than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.55B, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.29B and the low estimate is $7.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.