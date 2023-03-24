CBAY (CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $8.79 in the prior trading day, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) closed at $8.95, up 1.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051909 shares were traded. CBAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.70.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CBAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.20 and its Current Ratio is at 12.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on August 04, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Shah Sujal bought 51,301 shares for $1.95 per share. The transaction valued at 100,037 led to the insider holds 171,301 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAY has reached a high of $10.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.92M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.94M, compared to 3.71M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.11 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.42.