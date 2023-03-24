Considering Roku Inc. (ROKU) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $62.94 in the prior trading day, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) closed at $63.20, up 0.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7405012 shares were traded. ROKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROKU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $85.

Atlantic Equities Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 16, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Fuchsberg Gilbert sold 2,089 shares for $64.34 per share. The transaction valued at 134,406 led to the insider holds 33,014 shares of the business.

KAY STEPHEN H sold 1,386 shares of ROKU for $89,175 on Mar 03. The SVP General Counsel, Secretary now owns 78,527 shares after completing the transaction at $64.34 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Collier Charles, who serves as the President, Roku Media of the company, sold 12,970 shares for $61.93 each. As a result, the insider received 803,232 and left with 16,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $139.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.54.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.67M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.83M, compared to 12.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.60% and a Short% of Float of 8.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.43 and a low estimate of -$1.97, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.11, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.8 and -$3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.61. EPS for the following year is -$4.08, with 28 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$5.74.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $804.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $873.1M to a low estimate of $720M. As of the current estimate, Roku Inc.’s year-ago sales were $865.33M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $697.15M, a decrease of -5.00% over than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $760.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $623.31M.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $2.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.