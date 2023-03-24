Considering Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) closed at $379.40 in the last session, up 2.17% from day before closing price of $371.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 974237 shares were traded. SNPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $381.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $371.23.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNPS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $420.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 29, 2022, with a $420 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Kankanwadi Sudhindra sold 4,000 shares for $361.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,444,305 led to the insider holds 16,723 shares of the business.

RUNKEL JOHN F JR sold 3,464 shares of SNPS for $1,225,935 on Feb 17. The GC & Corporate Secretary now owns 25,112 shares after completing the transaction at $353.91 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Ghazi Sassine, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 29,136 shares for $329.93 each. As a result, the insider received 9,612,846 and left with 52,609 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synopsys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNPS has reached a high of $391.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $255.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 359.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 332.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNPS traded on average about 755.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 928.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 152.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.48M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 2.02M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.57 and a low estimate of $2.47, while EPS last year was $2.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $2.71 and low estimates of $2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.89 and $10 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.38. EPS for the following year is $11.83, with 13 analysts recommending between $12.99 and $9.8.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Synopsys Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 11.60% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.08B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.62B and the low estimate is $5.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.