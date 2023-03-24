Considering The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) closed at $21.92 in the last session, down -1.48% from day before closing price of $22.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689185 shares were traded. AZEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AZEK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 483.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $25 from $20 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $23.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Singh Jesse G sold 7,000 shares for $21.95 per share. The transaction valued at 153,650 led to the insider holds 43,000 shares of the business.

Singh Jesse G sold 13,000 shares of AZEK for $295,360 on Mar 14. The CEO and President now owns 254,793 shares after completing the transaction at $22.72 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Skelly Jonathan, who serves as the Pres. Residential Segment of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $23.83 each. As a result, the insider received 476,600 and left with 216,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 106.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $30.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AZEK traded on average about 1.86M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 150.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.47M. Shares short for AZEK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.24M, compared to 6.62M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $348.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $370.64M to a low estimate of $291.15M. As of the current estimate, The AZEK Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $396.25M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $368.02M, a decrease of -6.80% over than the figure of -$12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $397.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274.92M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.