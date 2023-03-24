EMAN (eMagin Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) closed at $1.85 in the last session, down -7.04% from day before closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1330677 shares were traded. EMAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EMAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On December 16, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 16, 2014, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 21,605 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 18,299 led to the insider holds 2,762,284 shares of the business.

STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC sold 3,500 shares of EMAN for $2,866 on Jan 05. The 10% Owner now owns 2,783,889 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, STILLWATER HOLDINGS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,800 shares for $0.81 each. As a result, the insider received 1,458 and left with 2,787,389 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMAN has reached a high of $2.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1396, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8630.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EMAN traded on average about 336.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EMAN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.64M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.05M, up 5.60% from the average estimate.