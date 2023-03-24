Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) closed at $14.27 in the last session, down -1.11% from day before closing price of $14.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11542365 shares were traded. HPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.18.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HPE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On January 12, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 10, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Mottram Phil sold 34,764 shares for $14.61 per share. The transaction valued at 507,867 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Black Thomas E Jr sold 34,088 shares of HPE for $512,902 on Mar 09. The EVP, GM, Storage now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.05 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, MAY ALAN RICHARD, who serves as the EVP, Chief People Officer of the company, sold 703,226 shares for $15.11 each. As a result, the insider received 10,623,073 and left with 249,511 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hewlett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPE has reached a high of $17.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HPE traded on average about 13.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.14M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.30B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HPE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 27.5M with a Short Ratio of 24.05M, compared to 25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HPE is 0.48, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 73.20% for HPE, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1289:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.56B to a low estimate of $7.27B. As of the current estimate, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s year-ago sales were $6.96B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.04B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.45B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.5B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.4B and the low estimate is $28.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.