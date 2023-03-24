How is Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s (NYSE: BNL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $16.42 in the prior trading day, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) closed at $16.31, down -0.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 833852 shares were traded. BNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.22.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BNL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 141.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on August 24, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $27 from $25 previously.

On June 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Albano Ryan M bought 6,200 shares for $16.74 per share. The transaction valued at 103,800 led to the insider holds 157,297 shares of the business.

Moragne John David bought 5,982 shares of BNL for $100,019 on Mar 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 152,256 shares after completing the transaction at $16.72 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Fennell Kevin, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, bought 3,250 shares for $16.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 53,462 and bolstered with 59,556 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNL has reached a high of $22.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 892.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 173.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BNL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 3.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BNL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.57, compared to 1.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $106.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $108M to a low estimate of $104.9M. As of the current estimate, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.64M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.4M, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $403M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $382.88M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $444.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457M and the low estimate is $422.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.