I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET).

After finishing at $5.98 in the prior trading day, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) closed at $5.79, down -3.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 562581 shares were traded. ACET stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.64.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On March 31, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

On March 08, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Truist initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Healey Don sold 4,533 shares for $7.57 per share. The transaction valued at 34,327 led to the insider holds 66,568 shares of the business.

Healey Don sold 10,467 shares of ACET for $83,476 on Feb 10. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 71,101 shares after completing the transaction at $7.98 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Schor Chen, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $20.06 each. As a result, the insider received 601,920 and left with 53,424 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACET has reached a high of $21.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 551.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 906.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.24M. Shares short for ACET as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.82M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.42% and a Short% of Float of 9.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$1.99, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.39 and -$2.71.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.73M, up 263.80% from the average estimate.