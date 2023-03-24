I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE).

After finishing at $74.13 in the prior trading day, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) closed at $73.81, down -0.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7541157 shares were traded. NEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 92.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $80 from $94 previously.

On September 06, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $94 to $99.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when HACHIGIAN KIRK S bought 10,000 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 700,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Pimentel Armando Jr bought 13,200 shares of NEE for $995,808 on Feb 21. The Director, Pres & CEO of Sub now owns 129,230 shares after completing the transaction at $75.44 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, PORGES DAVID L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $73.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 512,862 and bolstered with 42,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEE has reached a high of $91.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.99B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.98B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 21.32M with a Short Ratio of 18.08M, compared to 18.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NEE’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.43, compared to 1.87 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13. The current Payout Ratio is 81.00% for NEE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.37, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $4.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.85B to a low estimate of $3.7B. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.89B, an estimated increase of 53.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.8B, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $53.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.68B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.96B, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.09B and the low estimate is $23.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.