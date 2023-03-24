I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

The price of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed at $440.47 in the last session, up 1.61% from day before closing price of $433.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1165115 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $451.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $437.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $420 from $525 previously.

On October 31, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $516.CapitalOne initiated its Overweight rating on October 31, 2022, with a $516 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Bedi Christopher sold 2,613 shares for $447.18 per share. The transaction valued at 1,168,481 led to the insider holds 15,752 shares of the business.

Canney Jacqueline P sold 464 shares of NOW for $200,379 on Feb 28. The Chief People Officer now owns 1,887 shares after completing the transaction at $431.85 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Caimi Lara, who serves as the Chief Custmr Ofc-GM Impact Svc of the company, sold 2,975 shares for $431.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,283,939 and left with 98 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 275.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $601.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 440.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 429.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOW traded on average about 1.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 202.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 200.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 3.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 31 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $1.96, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.01 and $8.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.18. EPS for the following year is $11.31, with 32 analysts recommending between $12.9 and $10.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 29 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, ServiceNow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.72B, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.13B, an increase of 21.50% over than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.59B and the low estimate is $10.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.