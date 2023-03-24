In spite of Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) closed at $98.44 down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $98.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1629553 shares were traded. GPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Global Payments Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $135 from $124 previously.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $144 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 1,562 shares for $113.08 per share. The transaction valued at 176,631 led to the insider holds 28,032 shares of the business.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR bought 3,400 shares of GPN for $335,308 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,940 shares after completing the transaction at $98.62 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, BRUNO JOHN G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,807 shares for $97.47 each. As a result, the insider received 468,538 and left with 11,699 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Global’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 226.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPN has reached a high of $146.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPN has traded an average of 1.78M shares per day and 2.88M over the past ten days. A total of 265.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 260.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GPN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 3.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.24%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GPN is 1.00, from 0.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.35. The current Payout Ratio is 225.60% for GPN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $2.31, while EPS last year was $2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.3, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.74 and $9.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.33. EPS for the following year is $10.37, with 28 analysts recommending between $10.74 and $10.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.1B to a low estimate of $1.84B. As of the current estimate, Global Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.98B, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $2B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.83B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.74B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.81B and the low estimate is $7.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.