In spite of Republic Services Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) closed at $127.96 down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $129.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1109763 shares were traded. RSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.69.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Republic Services Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 288.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $152 to $148.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Collins Tomago sold 1,545 shares for $130.77 per share. The transaction valued at 202,044 led to the insider holds 10,604 shares of the business.

Weymouth Katharine sold 4,304 shares of RSG for $574,855 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $133.56 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, Kirk Jennifer M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $129.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 129,600 and bolstered with 4,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Republic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RSG has reached a high of $149.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.13.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RSG has traded an average of 1.56M shares per day and 1.88M over the past ten days. A total of 316.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.20M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RSG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 1.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RSG is 1.98, from 1.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 40.60% for RSG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.9 and $4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.81. EPS for the following year is $5.04, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $4.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.59B to a low estimate of $3.4B. As of the current estimate, Republic Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.38B, an increase of 13.80% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.24B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.29B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.72B and the low estimate is $13.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.