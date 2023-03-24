In the case of B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG), what’s next?

The closing price of B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) was $3.75 for the day, up 3.88% from the previous closing price of $3.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9433286 shares were traded. BTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6450.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, B2Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has reached a high of $5.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6832, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4571.

Shares Statistics:

BTG traded an average of 9.87M shares per day over the past three months and 12.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BTG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.53M with a Short Ratio of 12.45M, compared to 11.14M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $606M to a low estimate of $592M. As of the current estimate, B2Gold Corp.’s year-ago sales were $526.11M, an estimated increase of 13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $398.92M, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $398.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $398.92M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.