In the case of NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), what’s next?

NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) closed the day trading at $21.02 down -0.90% from the previous closing price of $21.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565876 shares were traded. NMIH stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.81.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NMIH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $25 from $31 previously.

On December 06, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Yousaf Mohammad Nawaz sold 9,000 shares for $24.16 per share. The transaction valued at 217,453 led to the insider holds 41,724 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Norman Peter sold 16,346 shares of NMIH for $392,789 on Feb 16. The EVP, Chief Sales Officer now owns 46,071 shares after completing the transaction at $24.03 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Jones James G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,313 shares for $20.30 each. As a result, the insider received 513,894 and left with 116,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NMI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMIH has reached a high of $24.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NMIH traded about 375.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NMIH traded about 626.93k shares per day. A total of 83.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.65% stake in the company. Shares short for NMIH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 885.77k with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 957.7k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.41 and $3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.6, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $124.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $135.3M to a low estimate of $117.77M. As of the current estimate, NMI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.93M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.71M, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $137.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118.11M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMIH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $526.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $473.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $484.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $444.29M, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $538.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $575.09M and the low estimate is $481.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.