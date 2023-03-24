In the case of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC), what’s next?

The closing price of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) was $56.01 for the day, down -0.21% from the previous closing price of $56.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 703505 shares were traded. PFGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.57.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PFGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1438.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 18, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.

On March 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on March 18, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hagerty Patrick T. sold 500 shares for $56.31 per share. The transaction valued at 28,155 led to the insider holds 153,790 shares of the business.

Bulmer Donald S. sold 970 shares of PFGC for $58,016 on Feb 13. The insider now owns 33,196 shares after completing the transaction at $59.81 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Hagerty Patrick T., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 500 shares for $61.26 each. As a result, the insider received 30,630 and left with 154,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Performance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFGC has reached a high of $63.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.97.

Shares Statistics:

PFGC traded an average of 1.23M shares per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 154.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.46M. Shares short for PFGC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.97M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 3.01M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.08 and $3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $4.36, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.02B to a low estimate of $13.76B. As of the current estimate, Performance Food Group Company’s year-ago sales were $13.08B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.37B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.13B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.89B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.79B and the low estimate is $59.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.