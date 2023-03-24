In What Direction Will Constellation Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CEG) Stock Goes From Here?

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) closed the day trading at $73.40 down -1.37% from the previous closing price of $74.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1655378 shares were traded. CEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CEG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on February 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $83 from $91 previously.

On February 21, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $104 to $88.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $88 to $91.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEG has reached a high of $97.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 81.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CEG traded about 2.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CEG traded about 2.37M shares per day. A total of 327.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CEG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 4.35M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.87 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.04 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.65B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Constellation Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.53B, an estimated decrease of -40.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.06B, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of -$40.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.31B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.65B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.94B and the low estimate is $9.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.