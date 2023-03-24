In What Direction Will FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) was $199.76 for the day, down -1.19% from the previous closing price of $202.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630243 shares were traded. FLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $206.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $197.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $235 to $254.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 31, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $208 to $240.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when King Alan sold 1,379 shares for $223.38 per share. The transaction valued at 308,037 led to the insider holds 9,250 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FLEETCOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLT has reached a high of $265.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $161.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 204.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 202.19.

Shares Statistics:

FLT traded an average of 586.82K shares per day over the past three months and 921.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.54M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FLT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 948.38k with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 970.75k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.98 and a low estimate of $3.53, while EPS last year was $3.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.24, with high estimates of $4.54 and low estimates of $4.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.26 and $16.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.08. EPS for the following year is $19.89, with 15 analysts recommending between $21.25 and $19.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $890M to a low estimate of $843.83M. As of the current estimate, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $789.24M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $940.35M, an increase of 9.20% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $967M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $902.03M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.43B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.25B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.